Türkiye postpones Sweden's admission to NATO indefinitely

5 Jan. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Press Secretary of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Ömer Çelik said that the meeting of the Turkish Parliament on ratification of the NATO expansion protocol at the expense of Sweden is not on the agenda.

Çelik acknowledged that Stockholm had done some work on Ankara's anti-terrorism demands. This was even officially confirmed by the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee. However, the Parliament's Supreme Council was still not considering putting the Swedish NATO protocol on the agenda on any given day.

The ruling party's spokesman added that the issue of transferring American F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye in accordance with the latest military-technical agreements between Washington and Ankara was a fundamental point in relations between the Turkish authorities and alliance partners