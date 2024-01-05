Azerbaijan becomes one of leading destinations for investors

5 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the FDI Standouts Watchlist, Azerbaijan is ranked seventh in the list of leading foreign direct investment destinations for the current year.

The organization noted that the republic's stable macroeconomic indicators played a major role in Azerbaijan's significant investment impulse.

The FDI emphasized that the International Monetary Fund gave a forecast for the gross domestic product of Azerbaijan. They added that in 2024 it would reach 2.5%.

Cambodia takes first place in the ranking. It has maintained high rates of investment growth. All this happened thanks to economic growth, an expected 6.1% increase in GDP and successful trade with South Korea and China.

Kazakhstan has been included in the ranking too. The country takes 6th place. The Philippines, Kenya, Iraq, Namibia, Morocco, Serbia and India are also in the list.