5 Jan. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the local TV channel NTV reports, the accident occurred in the eastern part of Türkiye, there were dead and injured.

The tragedy in the village of Karakurt, Sarıkamış district of Kars, occurred due to the fault of a bus driver who lost control.

It is noted that two people became victims of the car accident, another eight received injuries of varying severity.