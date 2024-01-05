Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas

5 Jan. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the country's Christian community on Christmas. The congratulation was published on the website of the Head of state.

He noted that Azerbaijan was known for its rich traditions of tolerance. Ilham Aliyev emphasized that for many years, representatives of various peoples and religions had lived in the country in conditions of trust, mutual respect and tranquility.

The President stated that ethno-religious diversity was a huge achievement of Azerbaijani statehood and one of the primary qualities of society.

The Head of state also called maintaining an atmosphere of democratic coexistence, propaganda and promotion of progressive social values based on the principles of tolerance and humanism as one of the main directions of the state policy.

In conclusion, Ilham Aliyev added that Christmas embodied novelty, purity, mercy and kindness. He wished all the Orthodox people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity.