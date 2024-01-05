Ski season in Sochi to last longer this year

5 Jan. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy snowfalls caused an earlier start to the ski season at Sochi resorts. The closing date will also shift, Roman Vilfand says.

To the delight of alpine ski lovers, the 2024 ski season in Sochi will end later than usual, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand says.

He recalled that a very large amount of snow fell in Sochi, so that a snow cover formed on the mountain slopes at the resorts. Thanks to the snowy weather, the ski season started much earlier than in previous years, when skiing was usually possible from mid-January at best.

“Of course, the snow will also affect the ski season’s duration, since it will take longer for snow to melt,”

– Roman Vilfand said.