Tea plantations in Sochi visited by record number of tourists

5 Jan. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ “Vestnik Kavkaza“

A record number of tourists have chosen the Matsesta tea plantations for visits and excursions. The visitors have an opportunity to see how the tea is growing and take part in tasting it any time of the year, including during the New Year holidays.

The plantations of the Matsesta Tea Factory in Sochi set a historical record for tourist flow last year, Olga Chebanyuk, head of the marketing service of Turshu's Matsesta Tea Group of Companies, says.

According to her, the company is working on the development of agritourism. Visitors are told about how tea is produced, they can taste different varieties of both black and green tea any time.

“In 2023, a record 30,000 people visited our facilities; compared to 2022, the number of visitors increased by 10,000 people,”

– Olga Chebanyuk informed.