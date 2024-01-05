WHO urges wearing masks and getting vaccinated

5 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Coronavirus statistics have worsened in recent weeks. A surge in incidence is expected after the holidays. The WHO explained what needs to be done to avoid getting sick with Covid-19.

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, and the negative trend will only worsen after the end of the New Year and Christmas holidays, the head of the WHO warned.

“Respiratory illnesses from COVID-19, flu and other pathogens have been on the increase in many countries for weeks and this is expected to continue following the recent holidays,”

– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.