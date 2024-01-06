Russian fighter vs. South Korean star to be main event of ONE Fight Night 18

6 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 was scheduled to defend his belt against Elias Mahmoudi in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, but a rib injury has forced the French-Algerian striker to withdraw from the contest.

Now, the main event will feature a pivotal MMA showdown between two of the sport’s most exciting featherweights, as #4-ranked Shamil “The Cobra” Gasanov will face South Korean star “Spider” Oh Ho Taek at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

Gasanov entered the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2022 with an unblemished professional record and loads of hype surrounding him.

He immediately lived up to that hype with a stunning first-round submission victory over South Korean knockout artist Kim Jae Woong, who was the #2-ranked featherweight MMA contender at that time.

That win earned the Dagestani a spot in the rankings and a high-stakes showdown against former World Title challenger Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12 last July.

Now ranked #4 in the featherweight MMA division, the 28-year-old hopes to restart his meteoric rise, and his journey begins with the ONE Fight Night 18 main event.