Azerbaijani oil price rising

6 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of Azerbaijani oil on the world market increased by $2.75 or 3.4% to $83.45, Trend reported, citing the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The Azeri Light crude oil price based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta increased by $2.75 and amounted to $83.45 per barrel compared to the previous indicator.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $2.72 (to $81.84 per barrel).

The price of Urals equaled $61.45 per barrel, which is $2.84 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $2.73 compared to the previous indicator, to $78.75 per barrel.