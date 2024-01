6 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani police officers continue to clean up the Khankendi city from ordnance and explosives, left behind by Armenians, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

During the latest search, AKS-74, AK-74M, AK-47, AK-103, AKMS, AK-74 automatic rifles were discovered,

In addition, several hunting rifles, pistols, hand grenades, a machine gun, 2,536 cartridges of different caliber, 4 bayonet knives, 39 cartridge ridges and 30 box magazines were found.