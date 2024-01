6 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkis President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, CNN Turk reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation in the Middle East, Sweden's NATO accession process, bilateral relations and other issues.

Earlier, Blinken held two hours of talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sweden's NATO accession process and the F-16 issue.