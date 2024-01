6 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three trucks drove off the road and overturned in the Syunik region of Armenia, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, ZIL and JAC trucks overturned at the 6th kilometer of the Sisian-Goris road. A truck crash led to a JAC fuel leak.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that there were no casualties or injures in the traffic accident.