Türkiye speaks on fate of Sweden's membership in NATO

7 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Parliament has the final say on Sweden's accession to NATO. A source in Ankara spoke about this.

According to him, the Turkish Foreign Minister said these words at a meeting with the US Secretary of State.

"The final decision on the process related to Sweden's accession to NATO belongs to our Parliament",

Hakan Fidan said.

The source drew attention to the fact that the protocol was already under consideration of the Parliament.

Let us remind you that only Hungary and Türkiye did not ratify the protocols on Sweden's accession to the alliance. The Turkish leadership notes that it will do this only after Sweden begins to implement the new anti-terrorism law.