President of European Council to leave his post earlier than planned

7 Jan. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The current President of the European Council, whose mandate ends in November, will participate in the elections to the European Parliament. Charles Michel himself spoke about this in an interview with the Belgian press.

"I have decided to participate in the European elections in June 2024",

Charles Michel said.

He drew attention to the fact that he would not be able to combine work in the European Council and the Parliament, and therefore he would resign before mid-July, when the new EP will be sworn in.

In addition to this, Michel pointed out that the new head of the European Council will be elected at a meeting of the Heads of State and Government of the EU, which will take place either at the end of June or at the beginning of July.