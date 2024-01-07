Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

7 Jan. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, January 7, Orthodox Christians celebrate one of the most important Christian holidays - Christmas. Together with the Russian Orthodox Church, it is also celebrated by Catholics of the Eastern Rite and Protestants who adhere to the Julian calendar.

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, a Christmas service was held at the Cathedral Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which was conducted by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

This year, the icon "The Holy Trinity" by Andrei Rublev was delivered to the church especially for the holiday.

The solemn service was attended by hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church, priests of the Moscow diocese, government officials, as well as public figures, Orthodox volunteers and parishioners of churches.

Congratulating Russians on Christmas, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia wished them illumination in life with the "warming and transforming light of Christ's truth".

"Today, we remember a special day - the coming into the world of the Lord and Savior, who the church calls the Sun of Truth. This Sun never sets beyond the horizon, does not lose its warmth and does not fade away. <...> His life-giving power is so great and gracious that it can to break through even the darkness of our sins and imperfections, to dispel the fog of doubts and everyday problems, to overcome our worries about the fate of the world and the country, to bring calm to troubled hearts and to highlight the true priorities of life, showing a man the right path to salvation",

the Patriarch said.

He emphasized that today every Christian needs to have the reflection of the "Sun of Truth" (or the Christ) in themselves. For this one must act in accordance with the divine commandments and do good deeds.

He wished believers to share with other people "the unfading warm light of true faith, unshakable hope and true love".

President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Orthodox Christians and all citizens of the country who celebrate this holiday.

"I wish you a Merry Christmas! One of the most beloved, long-awaited Christian holidays unites millions of people around the ideals of goodness, mercy and justice. These unshakable values play a special role in the history of our country and have served as a reliable spiritual and moral support for society for centuries",

the Head of state said.

He wished Orthodox Christians health, success and prosperity.

"It is important that the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in Russia make a huge inspiring contribution to the preservation of our rich historical and cultural heritage,the strengthening of the institution of the family, and the patriotic education of the younger generation",

President of the Russian Federation said.

History of the holiday

The Christmas holiday is established in honor of the birth of Jesus Christ and symbolizes the reconciliation of man with God. The Bible does not mention the exact date of the Savior's birth. However, it is generally accepted that he was born a little earlier than the first year of our era. The first suggestions that Christ could have been born on December 25 were made in the 4th century. In the same century, the Church finally established this day as the Nativity of Christ.

Christmas service

Christmas and Easter are the main holidays of the Orthodox Church. The day before, on Christmas Eve (January 6), an all-night vigil begins in churches, which occurs only on Christmas and Easter. The service opens with the prayer "To the Heavenly King", after which during the service the prophecies about the birth of Christ, his earthly life, crucifixion and rebirth are remembered.