Russia and Iran create joint investment committees

7 Jan. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran are going to form joint investment committees to implement projects in various fields. The National Development Fund of Iran spoke about this.

The member of the fund's Executive Board emphasized that the parties would equally finance these committees.

"It was decided... to form joint investment committees between the two national wealth funds of Iran and Russia and to consider the presented projects... 50% will be invested by Iran and 50% by the Russian side",

Hossein Ayvazlu said.

He recalled that they had been in contact on this issue for a long time. In particular, at the meetings of the delegations of the two countries, "models of cooperation and mechanisms of interaction" were approved.

In addition to this, the representative of the Iranian fund indicated that priority in the work of the committees would be given to projects in the following areas: gas, petrochemical and pharmaceutical.

Let us remind you that it was previously reported that in the first quarter of 2024, Iran and Russia may conclude an agreement on trade in national currencies.