Pope ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of lives in Iran terror blasts

8 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Francis has expressed his “heartfelt sorrow” and extended condolences over the death of dozens of people in terrorist attacks in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman.

The Pope conveyed his condolences in a message sent by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on his behalf, according to Vatican News.

The Pope was "deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by the recent explosions in Kerman," and sent "the assurance of his prayers for those who have died and for their grieving families.”

In light of that "historic gesture of fraternity" Pope Francis asked for prayers for peace in the Middle East, in Palestine, in Israel, in Ukraine, "in the whole world", he added.