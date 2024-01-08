Iran's IRGC receives new warship, military vessels

8 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) received a new domestically-developed high-speed patrol warship, as well as 100 homegrown vessels capable of launching missiles, Iranian media reported.

The new vessels, along with some other military gears, joined the IRGC's naval fleet in a ceremony in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

The patrol warship has been named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi commander who was killed three years ago.

The other military watercraft that joined the IRGC Navy were 4 Zolfaqar vessels, 5 Ashura-class vessels equipped with Kowsar medium-range anti-ship missiles, 9 Mersad-class reconnaissance vessels, one fireboat and one Tareq-class vessel that was capable of launching missiles with a range of 180 km.

Some of the delivered military gears were missile launcher vehicles and mortars.