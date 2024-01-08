Italy court clears Maradona of tax evasion after his death

8 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italy's highest court cleared the late Agentine soccer legend Diego Maradona of tax evasion charges, ending a 30-year-long legal battle between the ex-Napoli striker and revenue authorities.

Maradona was accused of allegedly using proxy companies in Liechtenstein to dodge legal fees when receiving payments between 1985 and 1990 from the Napoli club for his personal image rights.

Rome's Court of Cassation overturned a 2018 verdict in mid-December, a court document published and seen by Reuters showed.

Investigations into the footballer's tax payments started in the early 1990s and resulted in charges of $40.38 mln and the confiscation of some of the player's belongings during his visits to Italy.