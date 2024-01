8 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Swap of Turkmenistan's gas to Azerbaijan through Iran has been temporarily suspended, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) reported.

"A discussion is currently being held between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on the resumption of the gas swap," the report reads.

Turkmenistan's gas is supplied first to Iran, and the same amount of gas is delivered to Azerbaijan. Iran is trying to eliminate the gas shortage mainly in winter in the northern and northeastern region of the country with the gas swap.