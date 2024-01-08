Israeli PM names main conditions for ending Gaza operation

8 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the war in Gaza will not end until Israel achieves all of its goals.

"Three months ago, Hamas committed a terrible massacre against us. My government directed the IDF to go to war to eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and ensure that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said.

According to him, the war must not be stopped until Israel achieves all of the goals.

The PM noted that Israel will fight until security is restored in both the south and the north.