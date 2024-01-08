Source confutes Charles Michel's early resignation

8 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that his unprecedented decision to run for election to the European Parliament before the end of his current term will not weaken the European Union, a source close to the politician in the European Council said.

The official assured that Michel will be able to completely legally combine the highest post in the European Union with the election campaign and will not resign before the elections, which will take place on June 6-9, 2024, and will leave the European Council only after his election.

The source emphasized that if Michel is elected, his powers will simply pass to his successor from June 2024, that is, 5 months ahead of schedule.