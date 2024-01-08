South African president not hospitalised

8 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has been hospitalised, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

This comes after reports surfaced on social media that Ramaphosa had taken ill and was admitted to the Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa on Sunday was not available for some of the activities at the ongoing African National Congress National Executive Committee meeting in Mbombela due to an unspecified emergency.