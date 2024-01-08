Russia to attend UEFA Congress in Paris

8 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation representing the Russian Football Union (RFU) will attend the next Congress of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in France, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said.

"The RFU will participate in the UEFA Congress in February. We have already approved a list of our delegation’s participants for the upcoming event," Dyukov said.

The 2024 UEFA Congress is scheduled to be hosted by Paris on February 8. The French capital is also set to host this year the 2024 Summer Olympic Games between July 26 and August 11.