Georgia increases gas imports from Azerbaijan

8 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will become the key gas supplier to Georgia in 2024, providing almost all of the latter's energy demands, according to Georgia's natural gas reserve data.

Azerbaijan will provide more than 3 billion cubic meters of gas of Georgia's total 3.217 billion cubic meters, thus accounting for 90% of the supplies in 2024.

The volume of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Georgia was forecasted at 2.858 billion cubic meters in 2023.

Georgia's natural gas reserves for 2024 are estimated at 3.231 billion cubic meters, with more than 99% of this volume being imported. Russia is expected to supply 200 million cubic meters of gas.