Blinken: Houthi attacks disrupt global shipping in Red Sea

8 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The attacks by the Ansar Allah Houthi movement on commercial shipping have disrupted or diverted nearly 20% of global shipping, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the press conference with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar on Monday.

According to the U.S. Secretary, the attacks would make goods including food and fuel more expensive.

"These attacks by the Houthis are hurting people around the world – most of all, the poorest and most vulnerable populations, including in Yemen, including in Gaza," Blinken said.

The U.S. has struck Houthi vessels and gathered an international coalition of more than 20 countries to participate in efforts to safeguard ships in Red Sea waters near Yemen, much of which is controlled by the Houthis.

The Houthi attacks and the Western response have put new strains on a ceasefire and peace talks that have largely quelled fighting in Yemen more than eight years after a Saudi-led coalition intervened against the Houthi movement.