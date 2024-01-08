Azerbaijan to build railway line to Baku airport

8 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new railway line will be built to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku by the end of 2027.

A total of 20 passenger railroad stations are planned to be reconstructed, commissioned or built on the Absheron Peninsula, including the construction of 4 new stations.

It is also envisaged to rehabilitate the line from Bakikhanov station to Zira, consisting of 8 reconstructed stations.

In addition, there are plans to increase the total length of the railway network on the Absheron Peninsula to 338 km by 2040.