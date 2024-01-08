Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to trade without barriers

8 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to develop mutual cargo turnover and remove barriers to bilateral trade. This was stated during the meeting between the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev.

It was noted that the authorities would develop a group on the removal of obstacles.

In addition to this, as part of joint projects, an online trading platform will be created. There products from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be presented.

The authorities also noted that the volume of mutual trade had recently increased. In particular, last year these figures reached more than $4.6 billion.