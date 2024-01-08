UAE President makes official visit to Azerbaijan

8 Jan. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan today.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was met by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials. A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest, Trend reports.

Today, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the grave of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and paid tribute to the memory of the great leader, laying a wreath at his grave.

The UAE President also visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, where he paid tribute to the heroic sons who had died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland and laid a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan viewed the panorama of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of the city.