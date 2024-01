8 Jan. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

This afternoon, a new earthquake of 4.4 magnitude has occurred in the Turkish province of Malatya in eastern Türkiye, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported on the social networks.

The strongest tremors were recorded in the Pütürge region at 16:19 local time (coincides with Moscow time).

It is known that the hypocenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of 9.6 km, but it did not cause any destruction, AFAD noted.