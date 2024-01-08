Baku to become more beautiful and more convenient for residents and guests

8 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku will become not only more beautiful soon, but also much more convenient for both residents of the metropolis and tourists. The new master plan for the development of the capital of Azerbaijan until 2040 has already been posted on the website of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

According to the document, big changes are coming to the city. For example, a "green" university campus will appear near the center of the metropolis, which will organically take its place in the network of hybrid "green" corridors. Moreover, it will be convenient to get to this "student" area using mobile vehicles - bicycles, scooters and other youth transport.

There will also be private and public universities, as well as student dormitories, guest houses for foreign researchers and apartments for the teaching staff.

Major changes await the capital's roads. Their length will increase by 368.7 km by 2040, and in order to reduce traffic in the city center, it is planned to create a new alternative road infrastructure in the future.

A new highway will also be built to the satellite city of Baku, Sumqayıt. The current route is overloaded and requires the creation of a collector road.

The Baku subway will be also changed. New infrastructure will be created in the metro, and its green and red lines will be divided. In 16 years, 21 new metro stations will appear in the city, their total number will be 46. Nowadays, the metro plays a leading role in the capital's public transport system, connecting the most densely populated areas of the city and the central areas of the metropolis.

Tram routes and a new type of transport for Baku residents – metrobuses - will be added to the public transport of the capital of Azerbaijan.

A railway line will be constructed to Baku Airport, which will be very convenient for both residents and numerous guests of the capital.

Another good news is that resort tourism will continue to develop in the vicinity of the capital on the Caspian Sea coast. About 169.8 hectares of new areas will be allocated for this. Today, the resorts of the Absheron Peninsula are in great demand not only by local residents, but also by tourists. There are attractive landscape elements, shops, restaurants, clean water, tents and a lot of other things, which allow you to relax in a comfortable environment. The proximity of the resorts to small rural centers with water parks, historical sites and monuments, and shopping places increase their tourist attractiveness, so the master plan provides for the further development of urban beach tourism.

"In addition to this, the improvement of the transport network will make it possible to carry out private excursions from beach areas to the locations of important tourist attractions in Baku",

the master plan of Baku says.

The phased implementation of the master plan for the metropolis provides for capital investments in the amount of 93.6 billion manats ($55 billion), 47.6 billion manats of which will be spent on the development of the urban area.16.9 billion manats will be allocated for the transport infrastructure, and 15.32 billion manats will be for the improvement of engineering and communication systems. The remaining funds will be spent on the development of renewable energy sources, as well as environmental protection measures.