9 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate has grown by 59.5 kopecks since last close, with the greenback trading at 91.75 rubles on the Moscow Exchange at the start of trading on January 9.

The euro exchange rate dropped by 59 kopecks, reaching 99.43 rubles.

In turn, the yuan exchange rate rose by 0.25 kopecks, trading at 12.714 rubles.