About 50 cars collided in Russia’s Novgorod region

9 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of cars in a massive road accident, where 4 people died, increased to 50, head of the region Andrey Nikitin announced in his Telegram channel.

"A massive collision involving around 50 cars occurred on the M-11 Neva (Novgorod region). There are deaths. Now, regional services are providing any available aid. A heating point will be put up in this location of the accident, and people will be given hot tea and sandwiches," Nikitin said.

Previously, the area State Traffic Safety Inspectorate's press service reported approximately 30 vehicles colliding.

Employees from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, and the Investigative Committee conducted work at the accident scene. The Novgorod prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the mass accident.