Israel’s general staff to continue attacks on Gaza throughout 2024

9 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said that the war in Gaza will likely continue throughout the year., according to a statement from the Israeli army.

According to him, this year will be "tough.”

"The fighting will continue through 2024, that's for sure,” Halevi said.

Israel’s military chief said indicated that the army, which is responsible for the return of displaced people in northern Israel, will carry out this task "by putting pressure on Hezbollah." Otherwise, "another war will be sparked," Anadolu reported.

Earlier, Israeli Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the army was focused on "dispersing Hamas" in the central part of the Gaza Strip and in the south, suggesting that "the military structure of Hamas has been completely disbanded" in the northern Gaza Strip.