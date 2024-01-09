Winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan fight to face Islam Makhachev

9 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and MMA fighter Arman Tsarukyan are putting it all on the line at one of the year’s biggest shows.

UFC CEO Dana White announced that Oliveira faces Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout at UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He added that the winner of the April 13 bout will become the No. 1 contender for champion Islam Makhachev, who White expects to return in the summer after recovering from an injury.

Oliveira was originally set to fight Makhachev at UFC 294 this past October, but a last-minute cut suffered in training forced him out of that main event spot. “Do Bronx” first fought Makhachev at UFC 280 for a vacant lightweight title, which Makhachev won by submitting Oliveira in the second round.

Tsarukyan seeks his own rematch with Makhachev after losing a hard-fought decision to the current champion in his debut five years ago.