Driver crashes into White House exterior gate

9 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A driver was taken into custody Monday night after crashing into a White House exterior gate, according to a U.S. Secret Service spokesman.

“Shortly before 6:00 pm (23:00 GMT), a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody and we are investigating the cause and manner of the collision,” Anthony Guglielmi said.

Police cleared the vehicle less than two hours later. U.S. President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time of the crash.

Officials have not yet released any identifying information about the driver. It was not immediately clear if there would be any charges.

Law enforcement officers briefed on the incident said the driver was a man who is believed to have mental health challenges. He was under evaluation after being taken into custody, the officers said, adding there was no ongoing threat.