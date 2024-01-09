Ilham Aliyev receives UAE President in Baku

9 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held an expanded meeting in Baku, the the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

Before the meeting, an official reception has been hosted in honor of the UAE President.

A guard of honor was arranged for Zayed Al Nahyan in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev welcomed the UAE President, while the chief of the guard of honor reported to Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers. The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor. The national anthems of the UAE and Azerbaijan were played.

Earlier, a guard of honor was lined up for the UAE President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.