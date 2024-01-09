Four children died in fire at Baku Perinatal Centre

9 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four children died in a fire at the Republican Perinatal Center in Baku.

The fire occurred at the Republican Perinatal Center located on Yusif Safarov Street in the Khatai district of Baku. As a result of the fire, three people were hospitalized in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center due to smoke inhalation.

They received necessary medical services, and their condition is stable; they are planned to be discharged for outpatient treatment.

The bodies of four infants undergoing treatment were found in the Republican Perinatal Center's neonatal intensive care unit.

"The Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case under Articles 225.3 (Violation of fire safety rules resulting in the unintentional death of two or more persons) and 314.3 (Negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Ministry officials confirmed that the fire at the Republican Perinatal Center on Yusif Safarov Street in the capital was extinguished and that patients and visitors were evacuated.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the incident as the cause of the fire remains unclear.