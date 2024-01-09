Azerbaijani President takes control of investigation into Baku fire

9 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The investigation of the fire in the Republican Perinatal Center has been taken under control by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said.

"On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, we are at the scene of the incident. The investigation into the fire at the Republican Perinatal Center is under the control of the country's leadership," the prosecutor general said.

As Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported, the fire occurred at the Republican Perinatal Center located on Yusif Safarov Street in the Khatai district of Baku. As a result of the fire, four children died. Their bodies were found in the Republican Perinatal Center's neonatal intensive care unit.

The Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case under Articles 225.3 (Violation of fire safety rules resulting in the unintentional death of two or more persons) and 314.3 (Negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.