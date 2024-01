9 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate dropped below 90 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since December 29, 2023.

As of 13:41 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate decreased by 1.29% to 89.98 rubles. By 14:00 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate reached 89.92 rubles (-1.35%).

At the same time, the euro exchange rate decreased by 1.61% to 98.39 rubles, and the yuan - to 12.53 rubles (-1.42%).