Uzbekistan to provide jobs for 5 mln people in 2024

9 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has familiarized himself with a program to create new jobs in the country in 2024, which envisages providing jobs for 5 million people, the presidential press service reported.

"Five million people are planned to be employed this year by creating sustainable and high-income jobs locally," the report said.

The official statistics shows that the number of unemployed in Uzbekistan is 1.3 million, another 2.4 million people will enter the labor market this year.

There are opportunities to provide employment for:

2.5 million people in the service sector;

2.1 million in agriculture, 250,000 in investment projects and industry;

140,000 in construction.

The program plans to involve 2 million people in businesses through the widespread introduction of new financial tools, in particular, a new microfinance system.