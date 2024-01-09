Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg: in operation or closed?

9 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg is back in operation after a two year break, the press service of the enterprise said.

"The stoppage has not been extended. We are engaged in personnel training and equipment maintenance," the press service reported.

Currently, the plant’s staff comprises approximately 800 people, TASS reported.

When was Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg closed?

Hyundai Motor's board of directors approved the plan to sell the plant on December 19, 2023. Hyundai Motor intends to continue after-sales service in Russia. According to Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, cars will begin to be assembled at the plant in St. Petersburg by mid-2024.