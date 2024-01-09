Yerevan announces meeting of Azerbaijan-Armenia commissions on delimitation

9 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next meeting within the framework of the work of the commissions on delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in late January, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.

According to Grigoryan, there is an agreement that the delimitation commissions will meet again at the end of January. He expressed hope that this meeting will take place.

The Secretary noted that Yerevan resoponded to Baku’s latest peace treaty proposals on January 4,

The previous meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on November 30, 2023. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.