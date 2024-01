9 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will come to Azerbaijan in the near future, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Baku, Alim Bayel said.

According to the diplomat, the Head of state intends to take part in the opening of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the city of Fuzuli.

In March last year, the foundation of the Center was laid there. The construction of the Center is being carried out by Kazakhstan.