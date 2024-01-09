New city to appear in Kazakhstan

9 Jan. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the decree of the Head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a new city will appear as part of the Almaty region. Its name is Alatau.

Changes in territory affected the Ile district. The village of Zhetygen will no longer be its part.

"To classify the village of Zhetygen in the Ile district of the Almaty region as a city of regional significance and rename it to the city of Alatau",



the presidential decree says.

The document has already entered into force. The government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will implement it.

Let us remind you that the village of Zhetygen is in 47 km from Almaty. Its population exceeds 25 thousand inhabitants