Ural Airlines resumes flights to Yerevan

9 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian carrier Ural Airlines resumes flights to Armenia after two years.

"Ural Airlines" resumes flights to Armenia from Yekaterinburg, Moscow and Sochi after an almost two-year break",

the airline said.

The first flight to Yerevan from Moscow is scheduled for January 13. Flights will be operated daily. The company will operate three flights a week from Yekaterinburg. The first one will also take place on January 13. The carrier will operate flights on the Sochi-Yerevan-Sochi route twice a week. The first flight on this route scheduled for January 16.