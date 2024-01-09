Works on building reservoirs underway in Fuzuli

9 Jan. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A drinking water supply system is being built in Fuzuli. A sewerage system and a system for draining rainwater are under construction.

It is planned that the system will be able to satisfy the needs of 50 thousand people.

"In order to provide the city of Fuzuli with constant drinking water, central reservoirs with a total capacity of 20 thousand cubic meters are being built near the village of Zerger. In accordance with the project, the construction of a 10.7 km long water main has been completed to ensure the delivery of water taken from the Fuzuli water source to the city",

Coordination Headquarters said.

In the near future, 15 subartesian wells will be drilled near the village of Govshadly. Thanks to this, water will come not only to Fizuli, but also to the villages near the city.