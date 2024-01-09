FMs of Russia and Iran discuss terrorist attack in Kerman

9 Jan. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, January 9, a telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran. This is stated on the website of the Russian Ministry.

During the conversation, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian talked about the situation in the Middle East, including the latest events in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea.

"The relevance of building up political dialogue and practical cooperation in line with the agreements reached at the level of the leadership of the two countries was emphasized",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.

In addition to this, the Russian minister expressed condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack in Kerman.

"Lavrov expressed his sincere condolences in connection with the tragic death of people in terrorist attack in Iranian Kerman. People gathered to honor the memory of General Qassem Soleimani. Mutual commitment to further coordination of efforts in countering international terrorism was confirmed",

the Foreign Ministry said.