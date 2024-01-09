Improvement of courtyards continues in Baku

9 Jan. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Landscaped courtyards have opened in the Nasimi district and in the village of Bakikhanov in Baku. In total, almost five thousand people live here.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva took part in the opening of the courtyards.

She also took part in a tree planting campaign dedicated to the opening of the renovated local areas.

In addition to this, sweet gifts were presented to the youngest guests of the event. A festive concert also took place.