Improvement of courtyards continues in Baku

Landscaped courtyards have opened in the Nasimi district and in the village of Bakikhanov in Baku. In total, almost five thousand people live here.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva took part in the opening of the courtyards.

She also took part in a tree planting campaign dedicated to the opening of the renovated local areas.

In addition to this, sweet gifts were presented to the youngest guests of the event. A festive concert also took place.

