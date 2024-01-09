Ferry carrying passengers crashes into embankment in Türkiye

9 Jan. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of January 9, a ferry carrying 80 passengers crashed into an embankment in Türkiye. Local media reported this.

The incident occurred off the coast of Izmir in the Aegean Sea after the captain of the ship lost consciousness. As a result, the ferry operating the Konak-Bostancı route strayed from its route approximately 100 meters from the shore and then collided with the embankment.

Not a single passenger was injured during the emergency. Ambulances arrived at the scene of the incident, and the captain of the ship was provided with all necessary assistance.

The ferry was refloated and the passengers boarded another ship.